Shawnee Co. moves up one point on COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County now sits at a total score of 22 on its Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

The Shawnee County Health Department released its Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19, which shows the county moved up one point and still sits in the uncontrolled zone.

According to the Scorecard, the county’s number of new cases in a week rose to 783, which is an increase of 437 from the previous week’s 346. It shows that both weeks were in the uncontrolled level, which is any number above 175.

The Scorecard also shows the county’s incidence trend is now at 126.3%, which is an increase of 55.9% from the previous week’s 70.4%.

According to the Scorecard, the county’s percent positive test is at 17.7%, an increase of 7% from the previous week’s percent positive. The Scorecard shows that any number above 10% is considered uncontrolled.

The Scorecard shows that the only criteria that decreased was the percentage of new cases with no known source of infection. It shows the new score is 69% which is a decrease of 13% from the previous week. However, the card also shows that any number over 50% is uncontrolled.

According to the Scorecard, the county hospital occupancy rate rose to 82.2%, which is the only score still in the moderate zone.

The Scorecard also shows the stress on the public health system capacity is uncontrolled. It shows that if the county has six or more items in the red capacity criteria, this score is considered uncontrolled.

