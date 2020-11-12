Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve creation of Public Health Technical Advisory Board

Shawnee Co. Health Department Director, Linda Ochs (standing, far right) asks Commissioners to create a Public Health Technical Advisory Board on Thursday, November 12, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved of the creation of a Public Health Technical Advisory Board at their meeting Thursday.

The Advisory Board will be comprised of designated members from each of the following organizations: Stormont Vail Health, University of Kansas St. Francis campus, Valeo Behavioral HealthCare.

There will also be one physician that resides and/or practices within the county.

Health Department Director Linda Ochs and Incident Commander Dusty Nichols will offer staff support in the board’s early stages.

The board will provide guidance to the county’s Health Officer regarding the pandemic and other public health crises.

“This board would help advise the health officer on any health orders, mitigation efforts that we need to have for COVID or other communicable diseases,” Ochs said Thursday.

The makeup of the board is designed to give attention to all areas of health impacted by the pandemic.

“Some of the main folks that are impacted or are working within the pandemic right now, so of course the hospitals are impacted we know there’s a huge mental health piece that goes along with it and anything with health, mental health is right in there,” she said.

Ochs said she is hopeful the existence of the board provides the Health Officer the opportunity to give attention to other non-pandemic related duties, like working on county health rankings and the county’s health improvement plan.

“A very important part of being the Health Officer is looking beyond the pandemic and seeing what we still need to do as a community,” she said.

“I often dreamed of having a larger Public Health Advisory Board as many communities do and I think this could be the start for that.”

Commissioner Aaron Mays said this is the right time to make the addition.

“I think this is something that we probably needed months ago and it’s about time that we get something like this formed,” he said.

“I think it helps to make better decisions on many fronts.”

The Advisory Board will also provide guidance to County Commissioners in seeking a replacement for outgoing Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino upon his resignation at the end of the year.

According to the resolution that creates the board, they will submit at least two candidates to serve as the Health Officer.

