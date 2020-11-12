Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Holton’s Kale Purcell
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the week is Holton’s Kale Purcell.
Kale is a three-sport athlete for the Wildcats: football, basketball, and track.
He maintains a 4.05 GPA, and is involved in STUCO, RESIST, SAFE, HHS Notables, and JCYC/SADD.
Kale is undecided about where he’ll attend college, but plans to play basketball and study civil engineering.
