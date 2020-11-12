Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Holton’s Kale Purcell

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the week is Holton’s Kale Purcell.

Kale is a three-sport athlete for the Wildcats: football, basketball, and track.

He maintains a 4.05 GPA, and is involved in STUCO, RESIST, SAFE, HHS Notables, and JCYC/SADD.

Kale is undecided about where he’ll attend college, but plans to play basketball and study civil engineering.

