SCHD to host virtual news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will be hosting a virtual news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will be hosting a virtual news conference via Zoom on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. It said speakers will include the following:

Linda Ochs, Shawnee Co. Health Department Director

Dr. Robert Kenagy, President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health

Steve Anderson, CEO of the University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis campus

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer

Mayor Michelle De La Isla

According to SCHD, Pezzino will be announcing a new health order as well as discussing current trends and the community scorecard.

