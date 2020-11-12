Advertisement

SCHD to host virtual news conference

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will be hosting a virtual news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will be hosting a virtual news conference via Zoom on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. It said speakers will include the following:

  • Linda Ochs, Shawnee Co. Health Department Director
  • Dr. Robert Kenagy, President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health
  • Steve Anderson, CEO of the University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis campus
  • Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer
  • Mayor Michelle De La Isla

According to SCHD, Pezzino will be announcing a new health order as well as discussing current trends and the community scorecard.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook live.

