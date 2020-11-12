Advertisement

Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million

‘The Spirit of the Rose’ is the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.(Source: Sotheby's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An incredibly rare, purple-pink diamond just sold for a record $26.6 million.

The nearly 15 carat stone is called “The Spirit of the Rose” and was cut from an even-larger rough diamond, according to the auction company Sotheby’s.

The gem was mined in Russia in 2017 and took a year to cut and polish the oval-shaped stone.

Then it went on display in Hong Kong and Singapore ahead of Wednesday’s sale, where it went to an unknown buyer.

Sotheby’s says “The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail
Stormont limits elective surgeries, takes other actions as COVID surge continues
A fatality crash was reported Tuesday evening in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.
Fatality crash reported Tuesday evening near Overbrook in Douglas County
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
One taken to hospital after hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Inside Stormont Vail’s Command Center: The puzzle of patient care during COVID-19

Latest News

At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
33 people rescued from floodwaters at Hiddenite Family Campground in N.C.
Junction City Municipal Court cancels sessions through Nov. 30
Shawnee Co. remains in the uncontrolled zone for COVID-19 community transmission.
Shawnee Co. moves up one point on COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption