Presbyterian Manor loses third resident to COVID-19 in three days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Presbyterian Manor has lost a third resident to COVID-19, this is the third resident in three days that has died due to the virus.

Presbyterian Manor says late on Wednesday, a third resident that previously tested positive for COVID-19 died.

“In our work, death is a constant part of life, but losing three residents to this disease has hit our staff hard,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director. “Today, we mourn this resident and hold the resident’s family in our prayers.”

According to the facility, the resident had been cared for by designated staff in a special area designed for COVID-19 positive patient care. It said COVID-positive residents are cared for in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and doctor’s orders.

Presbyterian Manor said the campus is continuing to conduct routine testing of employees and weekly outbreak testing for residents in health care and assisted living. It said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires surveillance testing of all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at its campus to be tested on a frequency determined by Shawnee County’s percent positive testing rate.

According to Presbyterian Manor, Monday’s mass testing found four employees, four health care residents and one agency contractor caregiver that were positive for the virus. It said on Wednesday, following the Monday testing, two more health care residents tested positive for COVID-19. This is a total of 11 people testing positive from within the facility in the last round of testing. It said its next round of testing will be held on Monday, Nov. 16.

Presbyterian Manor said it will continue to work with the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to stop the outbreak. It said earlier in November, the campus had its second focused infection control survey, which again found zero deficiencies.

