Advertisement

Over $6 million headed to local transportation, technology projects

Governor Laura Kelly and KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced over $6 million headed to...
Governor Laura Kelly and KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced over $6 million headed to local transportation and technology projects.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over $6 million is headed to local transportation and technology projects all over the state.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the recipients of over $6 million in funds from two programs that invest in technology and local community transportation needs.

According to Gov. Kelly, the announcement marked the KDOT’s first-ever Innovative Technology program awards which were made possible by the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or IKE, the 10-year transportation program approved by eh 2020 Kansas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kelly in order to address infrastructure needs throughout Kansas.

“My administration is committed to supporting the kinds of programs and partnerships that allow us to take care of today’s needs while anticipating tomorrow’s opportunities for growth – the 10-year, bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program is testament to that,” Governor Kelly said. "Through these programs, we will continue to strengthen our state’s infrastructure, promote economic development, and improve access to new and evolving transportation technology. "

Gov. Kelly said five Innovative Technology projects that total over $1.3 million were announced on Thursday. She said the program provides financial assistance to those in innovative technology projects improving safety and increasing KDOT’s total technology investment.

Gov. Kelly also said she and Secretary Lorenz announced the Fall 2020 recipients of KDOT’s Cost Share Program. She said over $4.9 million will support 14 transportation construction projects funded through state and local partnerships that improve safety, support job retention and growth, improve access or mobility and relieve congestion.

According to the Kansas Governor, both programs have been designed to help both rural and urban areas of the state improve transportation systems.

Gov. Kellys said the announcement took place at the Lenexa Civic Center and highlighted the wide range of investments that can be made under the IKE program, which is Kansas' most responsive and flexible transportation program.

According to Gov. Kelly, projects announced included a smart infrastructure project in Lenexa using embedded sensors that can connect with vehicles to improve traffic flows and a shared-use path in Lebo that will connect the city’s downtown with a business park.

“Many of the projects announced today have been long-standing problems in communities that the state hasn’t been able to tackle,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Collectively, these projects make travel safer, upgrade our infrastructure, provide more mobility options and deliver necessary innovations to foster economic growth. They solve old problems and provide new opportunities.”

A full list of projects can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
Stormont Vail
Stormont limits elective surgeries, takes other actions as COVID surge continues
A fatality crash was reported Tuesday evening in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.
Fatality crash reported Tuesday evening near Overbrook in Douglas County
A standoff that lasted several hours ended peacefully around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block...
Standoff ends peacefully Thursday morning in west Topeka
One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
One taken to hospital after hit-and-run on SW Burlingame

Latest News

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alleged De Sousa victim has permanent eye damage
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions
Ivy League cancels winter sports
From the 4: Topeka's Symphony will perform a Beethoven birthday bash
Deadline extended for Geary Co. district magistrate judge nominations