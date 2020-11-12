Over $6 million headed to local transportation, technology projects

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over $6 million is headed to local transportation and technology projects all over the state.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the recipients of over $6 million in funds from two programs that invest in technology and local community transportation needs.

According to Gov. Kelly, the announcement marked the KDOT’s first-ever Innovative Technology program awards which were made possible by the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or IKE, the 10-year transportation program approved by eh 2020 Kansas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kelly in order to address infrastructure needs throughout Kansas.

“My administration is committed to supporting the kinds of programs and partnerships that allow us to take care of today’s needs while anticipating tomorrow’s opportunities for growth – the 10-year, bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program is testament to that,” Governor Kelly said. "Through these programs, we will continue to strengthen our state’s infrastructure, promote economic development, and improve access to new and evolving transportation technology. "

Gov. Kelly said five Innovative Technology projects that total over $1.3 million were announced on Thursday. She said the program provides financial assistance to those in innovative technology projects improving safety and increasing KDOT’s total technology investment.

Gov. Kelly also said she and Secretary Lorenz announced the Fall 2020 recipients of KDOT’s Cost Share Program. She said over $4.9 million will support 14 transportation construction projects funded through state and local partnerships that improve safety, support job retention and growth, improve access or mobility and relieve congestion.

According to the Kansas Governor, both programs have been designed to help both rural and urban areas of the state improve transportation systems.

Gov. Kellys said the announcement took place at the Lenexa Civic Center and highlighted the wide range of investments that can be made under the IKE program, which is Kansas' most responsive and flexible transportation program.

According to Gov. Kelly, projects announced included a smart infrastructure project in Lenexa using embedded sensors that can connect with vehicles to improve traffic flows and a shared-use path in Lebo that will connect the city’s downtown with a business park.

“Many of the projects announced today have been long-standing problems in communities that the state hasn’t been able to tackle,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Collectively, these projects make travel safer, upgrade our infrastructure, provide more mobility options and deliver necessary innovations to foster economic growth. They solve old problems and provide new opportunities.”

A full list of projects can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.