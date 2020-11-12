Advertisement

One taken to hospital after hit-and-run on SW Burlingame

One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on SW Burlingame(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident on SW Burlingame.

Officers at the scene say a woman in a white Mercedes SUV hit a silver minivan near the entrances to I-470. The woman got out of her vehicle and ran away on foot. The minivan driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both southbound lanes of Burlingame were blocked off as crews cleared the area. Entrances to both East and West I-470 were in accessible.

13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

