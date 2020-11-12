One taken to hospital after hit-and-run on SW Burlingame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident on SW Burlingame.

Officers at the scene say a woman in a white Mercedes SUV hit a silver minivan near the entrances to I-470. The woman got out of her vehicle and ran away on foot. The minivan driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both southbound lanes of Burlingame were blocked off as crews cleared the area. Entrances to both East and West I-470 were in accessible.

13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.