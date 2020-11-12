No charges to be filed in Topeka’s latest homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No criminal charges will be filed in the city’s most recent homicide after an investigation into the incident was completed, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 9:22 p.m. Oct. 20 at a residence at 3226 N.E. Seward Ave.

In a statement, Kagay said the victim, Tyler Parkinson, 31, was stabbed during an altercation that occurred after he arrived at the residence that evening uninvited.

Kagay said law enforcement officers were called to the Seward address regarding a disturbance in which someone had been stabbed.

Upon their arrival, officers found Parkinson suffering from multiple stab wounds, Kagay said. Parkinson was alert and told first-responders that it was an accident.

Parkinson lost consciousness while being transported to the hospital and ultimately died as a result of his injuries, Kagay said.

The subsequent investigation showed that Parkinson had arrived at the residence uninvited that evening, Kagay said.

After being denied entrance to the residence, Parkinson waited at the side of the house until his ex-girlfriend came out to move her car. He then entered the garage and refused to leave.

A physical altercation ensued.

A man, acting in the female’s defense, came from the living quarters into the garage and was immediately engaged by Parkinson in a second physical altercation, Kagay said.

That man’s brother heard the commotion and also came into the garage to assist. Upon entering the garage and seeing his brother being assaulted, the second man stabbed Parkinson, Kagay said.

The two brothers then were chased out of the garage by Parkinson, who then laid down on the ground.

The two brothers, as well as Parkinson’s ex-girlfriend, all rendered aid to Parkinson until law enforcement and first-responders arrived.

In his statement, Kagay noted the standard for charging a criminal offense is whether, based upon all available evidence, there is a reasonable likelihood of obtaining a conviction.

“Based on self-defense law in Kansas,” Kagay said, " including relevant laws allowing the use of deadly force to defend yourself or others, and the presumption that said deadly force is reasonable when a person unlawfully enters a residence, the District Attorney has determined there is insufficient evidence to warrant criminal charges."

Kagay said he has met with and notified Parkinson’s family of the decision.

Parkinson was the city’s 23rd homicide victim of 2020.

The city had 14 homicides in all of 2019. The city’s record number of homicides in Topeka occurred in 2017, when 29 slayings were reported.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.