Newman Regional Health updates visitation policy in the wake of COVID-19 surge

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has updated its emergency room, CDU and hospital inpatient and outpatient surgery visitation policy.

Newman Regional Health says to help ensure a safe environment for patients, staff and community members during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are now prohibited and will only be allowed under special circumstances. It said visiting via telephone, electronic cards and group video chat are still encouraged.

According to Newman, a patient’s provider, nursing staff and unit director will work together when considering whether or not to allow patients to have adult visitors under the following circumstances.

Child Birth One designated person during labor and delivery and for the duration of the mother’s stay in the hospital.

Surgical Patients One designated person that must remain in the waiting room and will not be allowed into the Same-Day Surgery Unit.

Critical Care Patients transferring a different facility Two designated people.

Patients at the time of discharge One designated person to pick up the patient will meet them at Entrance “F” or the ER Entrance. Staff will bring the patient to the entrances wearing proper PPE per patient transport policy.

Pediatric Patients Two designated people for the duration of the hospital stay.

Patents experiencing end of life Two designated people.



Newman Regional said visitors will be chosen by the patient, the patient’s decision-maker or appropriate hospital staff if a decision-maker is not available.

According to the facility, visitation by confirmed, probable or symptomatic residents is not allowed, except if the patient is in an end of life situation. It said the visitor must visit alone and wear a procedure mask at all times.

Newman said visitation of a confirmed, probable or PUI COVID-19 patient is only allowed for pediatrics and in an end of life situation and will be required to wear appropriate PPE, including a surgical mask, eye protection, gown and gloves while visiting the patient. It said visitation by a confirmed, probable or PUI COVID obstetrical patient requires Infection Prevention review and approval. It said PPE for visitors of a confirmed, probable or PUI COVID patient will be found in the CRN office. It said visitors will be required to sign an informed consent form, Consent to Visit COVID Positive Patient.

The facility said visitors under the age of 18 are prohibited.

According to Newman Visitors will not be allowed in certain locations during outpatient diagnostic and physician office visits. It said visitors that screen positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to accompany the patient and will be asked to leave their phone number and to wait in their car. It said visitors that pass the screening must wear a cloth mask until they leave the facility. It said there will be designated waiting areas for kids that cannot be left at home and must accompany a parent to an outpatient visit.

