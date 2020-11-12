Advertisement

Moran to seek 3rd term in 2022

(KWCH)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran plans to seek reelection in 2022.

Moran spokesman Tom Brandt confirmed the two-term Republican senator’s intent Wednesday, two days after tweeting that Moran planned to run again.

The 66-year-old Moran has faced questions about whether he’d seek to unseat Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in two years or even retire. But Democrats failed to flip enough seats in this year’s elections to win an outright majority in the Senate.

Moran was first elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving 14 years representing the 1st Congressional District of western and central Kansas.

His campaign fund had more than $2.4 million in cash at the end of September.

