Lawrence-Douglas Co. updates COVID-19 public health order, schooling recommendations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have pushed Douglas County to encourage residents to be vigilant with mask usage, social distancing and isolation.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Office says it has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. It said as of Thursday, its 14-day average positivity rate spiked to 13.8%, and its 14-day average of new cases per day increased to 44 new cases per day. It said in October it saw a low of 17.5 new cases per day.

“We believe this spike is due to people letting their guards down with lapses in mask-wearing, attending social gatherings that allow for transmission of COVID-19, and people who are experiencing symptoms being out in public instead of self-isolating to reduce chances for exposing others,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer. “It’s important for everyone now to double down on those public health practices, especially mask-wearing, to get this turned around, and we are announcing these changes at a community level and in our education guidance today.”

LDCPH said Marcellino updated the county’s current local public health order, which will take effect on Friday, Nov. 13. It said the updated order reduces the number of people in mass gatherings from 45 to 15. It said mass gatherings are defined as times when residents are in one location and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals, not including those who live together.

According to LDCPH, the updated order still requires residents over 5 years old to wear masks in all indoor public spaces - except when eating, drinking, swimming or if they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so - and outdoor public spaces when unable to stay 6 feet away from others.

“It’s important that we all become more vigilant about mask-wearing right now, especially inside gyms and exercise facilities where masks should be worn at all times when indoors,” Marcellino said.

LDCPH said its education guidance has also been updated. It said the Unified Command Safety Team reviewed the COVID-19 Smart and Safe School Guidance and adjusted guidelines to allow for hybrid classroom instruction in phase Orange when proper mitigation techniques are in place.

“Based on risk assessment and the evolution of data, it is clear that K-12 schools can operate with reduced risks when certain mitigation practices are in place,” Marcellino said. “This includes masks being used properly, proper social distancing, the following of cleaning guidelines, along with compliance with isolation and quarantine orders after contact tracing.”

According to LDCPH, based on Thursday’s data, the school guidance recommendation is phase Orange and it said local systems can take into account their own absenteeism and staffing levels to make the best decisions for continuing operations.

LDCPH Director Dan Partridge said the UC Safety Team has been examining trends and working on how to update the school criteria for the past two weeks. He said disease investigators have built relationships with schools which has helped isolation and quarantine processes and added surveillance testing in the community and school system. He said this should keep school environments more controlled and as of Thursday, most cases appear to stem from social gatherings outside of school.

According to LDCPH, under the updated guidelines, remote only instruction has been recommended in Red. It said in Orange, low and moderate risk sports can be played with proper precautions and mask usage, and may continue for the season. It said all activities continuing to operate are required to follow the mandated mask order requiring masking at all times while indoors and the only exemptions are medical conditions and when eating. It said Red will require all athletic activities to end.

LDCPH said the UC Safety Team members, Marcellino and Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, an infectious disease expert at LMH, said additionally LMH and LDCPH will begin surveillance testing in the community with a section focused on K-12 education.

“We feel with better testing and an ongoing robust isolation and quarantine process, our schools can continue to offer safe hybrid instruction options in phase Orange,” Schrimsher said. “However, we have many concerning trends right now in the community, and it is important for everyone to up their game with masking up, spreading out and staying home if you feel sick to help us all work to control the spread of the coronavirus in our community.”

According to LDCPH, the recommended phase moved to phase Orange as it updates its recommendation each Thursday.

The full guidelines can be found here.

