KU study shows Asian Americans affected most by pandemic-related unemployment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A study done by the University of Kansas shows that Asian Americans are affected more than any other racial group by pandemic-related unemployment.

The University of Kansas says according to a new study by its researchers, the pandemic’s effect on the labor market hit Asian Americans the hardest.

“Usually, Asian Americans are not much affected by any kind of crisis — including an economic crisis — compared to other minorities. This time it looks different,” said ChangHwan Kim, KU professor of sociology.

Kim’s article is titled “COVID-19 and the Decline in Asian American Employment” and will appear in the upcoming issue of Research in Social Stratification and Mobility.

According to KU, the study was co-written by graduate students Andrew Taeho Kim, Scott Tuttle and Yurong Zhang and finds that Asian Americans are “more negatively affected by the lockdown than any other racial group, net of education, immigration status and other covariates.” It said the effect is significant on less-educated Asian Americans. It said regardless of gender, the subset is more likely to lose employment than equally educated white Americans.

KU said Kim’s team looked at the Current Population Survey - Merged Outgoing Rotation Group, which is a monthly assessment providing the government with official employment statistics. It said they found the lockdown and mass layoffs in its wake affected less-educated workers more than higher educated workers.

According to KU, since Asian Americans are more likely to earn their bachelor’s or graduate degrees than any other racial group, it has been assumed they might hold immunity to drops in employment. However, it said they not only suffered the greatest loss of jobs but lost at work status after the pandemic at a rate of 9.7% higher than white workers. It said the gap between white and Black workers only reached 1.8%.

KU said the research dissects the what and how of the situation, but the why presents a challenge for the team.

“We don’t know exactly why it’s the case,” Kim said. “At first we thought the connection was many Asian Americans work in the restaurant industry or other service industries. We thought it involved industry and occupation, but that was not so.”

KU said Kim narrowed the reasons for the decline to two possibilities. It said one is self-selection, meaning they voluntarily chose to leave their jobs.

“Compared to other racial groups, Asian Americans are more keenly aware of the danger of this virus. It first affected people in China, then spread to Korea. So Asian Americans know the danger because they hear from relatives in these countries. Maybe there’s additional concern in their community,” Kim said.

According to KU, more educated workers can do jobs from home comfortably isolated from society. It said for less-educated residents, it is not so easy to do. It said typically, their jobs require manual labor and contact with people.

“Also, Asian American customers are more concerned about the virus, so they are less likely to go to Asian American restaurants or grocery stores,” Kim said. “Then people who are employees of those restaurants need to be laid off. This is not their own self-selection but because of customer behaviors that hit this ethnic economy hard.”

KU said the other possibility is discrimination.

“For the well-educated workers, they are relatively more secure. But for the less-educated workers, it’s actually easier to discriminate," Kim said. "If you look at what happened to African Americans before the pandemic, usually less-educated workers are more discriminated against in the market.”

According to KU, President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” and “kung flu” despite accusations of bigotry and inaccuracy.

“This creates a hostile environment. The FBI has reported that hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased dramatically because of this,” Kim said.

KU said fortunately, the grim unemployment numbers may soon see a rebound.

“My guess is it will get better,” said Kim. “If the economy is going out of recession next year, the job market for Asian Americans may come back close to normal. Of course, when you’re coming back to normal, it looks like a big improvement … but really it’s just coming back to the previous situation.”

