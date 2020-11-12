KTA safety message contest extended

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority is extending its safety message contest.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says due to a technical issue discovered that affects submissions, it is extending its safety message contest. It said it encourages residents that submitted a message before Oct. 23, to do so again, and if they have not already submitted a message, the time to do so is now. It said the new entry deadline is Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m.

According to KTA, the contest is meant to help raise awareness of safe driving habits. It said there will be three winners from each division. It said the winners from the Youth division, ages 13-17, will have their message published in VYPE Kansas magazine and will get a gift card. It said the winners from the Adult division, 18+, will also get a gift card. It said winners from both divisions will have their message featured on DMS boards along the Turnpike.

KTA said entries are required to follow specific criteria:

Safety messages must promote safe driving habits using themes. Examples: distracted driving; impaired driving; seat belts; speeding; holiday-related safety

Entries must not exceed a total of 15 characters and spaces per line, with three lines total per entry

No personal information, websites, or emojis are allowed

Must be appropriate for the public (would you want your grandma or kids to read it?)

Multiple entries are accepted; however, participants may only win once

If there are duplicate/similar entries from different participants, the first submitted entry will be selected

“COVID-19 has caused everyone to rethink our daily lives – from school and work to going to the grocery store,” said Rachel Bell, KTA Director of Business Services & Customer Relations. “Regardless of how you’ve been impacted, KTA still wants you to buckle up, not drive impaired or distracted and to always keep safety as a priority.”

Contest details can be found here.

