KJCC welcomes new Superintendent

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has appointed a new superintendent to the Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Secretary Jeff Zmuda has chosen Angela McHardie to be the superintendent of the Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex. It said McHardie will start her role on Dec. 14, 2020.

“KJCC provides a safe and secure environment for young people to address personal issues and gain the skills they need to go on to live successful and productive lives,” Secretary Zmuda said. “Angela’s experience working at various levels in the juvenile justice system makes her a great fit to assume the responsibilities of the superintendent.”

According to KDOC, McHardie most recently served as the deputy director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, at both the adult and juvenile divisions since 2007. It said she has a total of 22 years of experience with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and her responsibilities have included security, unit supervision and division management of the juvenile division before her promotion to deputy director. It said she is also a member of the Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

KDOC said McHardie earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washburn University and a master’s in public administration from the University of Kansas.

According to KDOC, KJCC can be found on about 60 acres of land in northwest Topeka. It said the east campus serves male residents and the west campus serves female residents. It said the facility has an operational capacity of 270 residents.

