Kansas sees reintroduction of rural economic development program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program, which will promote economic development in rural communities in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program brings an initiative designed to introduce more Kansas communities to the resources and technical assistance offered through Kansas Main Street.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Affiliate Community Program is a membership-based program that invites representatives from participating communities to attend training and technical service sessions that are normally reserved for 25 designated Main Street program communities in the state. She said this allows communities not involved fully with Main Steet to still get benefits from the program.

“My administration brought back the Main Street program because it is a proven tool to help Kansas' rural communities recruit and retain businesses, and restore and preserve the unique history of their downtown corridors,” Governor Kelly said. “This Affiliate Community Program will bring more resources for downtown development to rural Kansas communities to maintain the health and viability of their downtowns, and will be a strong resource for my administration to highlight as we continue to recruit new businesses to our state.”

Gov. Kelly said the program originally launched in 1985 and has helped many rural communities work toward maintaining downtowns. She said the program was ended during the Brownback administration in 2012 but was resurrected by herself in late 2019. She said there are now 25 designated Kansas Main Street communities in the program.

According to the Kansas Governor, Kansas Main Street is a cornerstone of the Community Development Division at the Kansas Department of Commerce and is one of many investments made in rural Kansas with the support of the Office of Rural Prosperity.

“Since Governor Kelly announced the return of Kansas Main Street last year, the program has been an incredible success,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “So many rural communities have benefitted from the Main Street program and its resources. This Affiliate Community program will undoubtedly bring Main Street to even greater heights, benefitting communities across our state.”

To participate in the program, click here.

Gov. Kelly said it costs $400 to become an Affiliate Community.

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas Main Street is affiliated with the National Main Street Center. She said Main Street is a self-help, technical assistance program that targets revitalization and preservation of downtown districts through the development of comprehensive strategies based on four key points: organization, design, promotion and economic resurrection. She said while there are no federal funds provided, designated cities are eligible for training and technical assistance to help them become self-sufficient in downtown revitalization.

“As we work to help those 25 designated communities continue to be successful with their downtown revitalization efforts, we also want to expand the program’s reach and bring some of the same tools to more communities, organizations and individuals who care about their local downtown,” Scott Sewell, director of the Kansas Main Street program, said. “We look forward to introducing the Main Street approach to a broader audience that cares about the revitalization of their downtowns.”

