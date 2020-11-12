Advertisement

Junction City Municipal Court cancels sessions through Nov. 30

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Municipal Court has canceled all sessions through November 30.

The Junction City Municipal Court says all sessions through Nov. 30 have been canceled and rescheduled for after Dec. 1, 2020. For questions on court dates, contact the Municipal Court at 785-762-4666.

The Court said it will maintain its regular operating hours.

