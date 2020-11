TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ivy League has canceled its winter sports for 2020.

In a tweet on Thursday, Jon Rothstein, host of College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein, said according to his sources, the Ivy League has canceled its winter sports.

Sources: The Ivy League has cancelled winter sports. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 12, 2020

