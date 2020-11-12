Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is seeing its worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the community since the pandemic began, leading the county health officer to issue new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread.

The new health order goes into effect Friday morning and significantly limits gathering sizes for both mass gatherings and mass events.

County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said, “The only way out of this crisis is to reduce community transmission. There’s no other way.”

He announced COVID-19 is spreading at an uncontrolled rate in the community for a second week in a row.

“We still have an extremely high index which is 22 out of the maximum of 24," said Pezzino.

With the numbers of positive cases continuing to increase and hospitals reaching their limits, he is issuing a new health order.

“We are reducing the maximum allowed level of mass gathering from 25, where it was before, to 10," Pezzino continued saying, "For large events the limit is now 100 people, down from 500 where it was before. We are also specifying that these limits, both the 10 and 100, apply also to private events and weddings.”

He said similar restrictions will be placed on restaurants.

“If they have a total capacity greater than 100, they can only use 50% of that capacity," Pezzino added.

He also said no more than ten people will be allowed to sit together at a table.

Pezzino stresses the importance of taking these measures and using caution when gathering, to lower the risk of spreading the virus.

“This virus is primarily the result of behaviors. Individual behaviors, particularly getting close to people and doing that in a way that’s unsafe," he said, "We have the power to change that.”

The order also encourages employers to take steps to allow employees to work from home if possible.

These restrictions all go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, November 13 and will remain through December 14.

