George Mason University to present RCPD “Hot Spot Policing” findings

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - George Mason University will update the Riley County Police Department with its findings from its “Hot Spot Policing” report.

The Riley County Police Department says during its meeting on Nov. 16, at noon, George Mason University will present the findings of its “Hot Spot Policing” research which was practiced by the department over a handful of years.

RCPD said the presentation will inform the successes it has had and what the report means for the Riley County and Manhattan communities.

The department said the meeting will be broadcast over its Facebook Live.

Riley County Police Department November Law Board Meeting Posted by RileyCountyPD on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.