Advertisement

George Mason University to present RCPD “Hot Spot Policing” findings

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - George Mason University will update the Riley County Police Department with its findings from its “Hot Spot Policing” report.

The Riley County Police Department says during its meeting on Nov. 16, at noon, George Mason University will present the findings of its “Hot Spot Policing” research which was practiced by the department over a handful of years.

RCPD said the presentation will inform the successes it has had and what the report means for the Riley County and Manhattan communities.

The department said the meeting will be broadcast over its Facebook Live.

Riley County Police Department November Law Board Meeting

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
Stormont Vail
Stormont limits elective surgeries, takes other actions as COVID surge continues
A fatality crash was reported Tuesday evening in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.
Fatality crash reported Tuesday evening near Overbrook in Douglas County
A standoff that lasted several hours ended peacefully around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block...
Standoff ends peacefully Thursday morning in west Topeka
One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
One taken to hospital after hit-and-run on SW Burlingame

Latest News

KJCC welcomes new Superintendent
Topeka Presbyterian Manor continues COVID-19 testing during outbreak
Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Stormont Vail continues to set COVID-19 records
Topeka makes top 50 list for most livable mid-sized cities