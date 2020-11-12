Founding city of Veterans Day celebrates the holiday

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) -The City of Emporia, which is credited with founding Veterans Day, continued its tributes to those who have served even with pandemic precautions.

Though crowds were smaller due to the pandemic, people still came out to show their appreciation for veterans.

“I feel great, couldn’t ask for better, just hope it continues especially since this town is the beginning of it,” Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Kenneth McCabe said.

Active duty service members say the holiday also holds meaning to them.

“Honestly, it means a lot to know that there’s a whole bunch of people who support us all and I know it means a heck of a lot to the people I serve with,” Army Specialist Jason Rodriguez said.

“It makes me feel special, it does it makes me feel happy knowing that there’s a day that we can celebrate ourselves and have people join us and everyone just come together, it’s amazing.”

Honoring the sacrifices continued at the Veterans Memorial Service at the city’s All Veterans Memorial.

American Legion Post No. 5 Commander, Ron Whitney said it was important to keep holding the events so people do not forget the sacrifices of veterans.

“It’s very important that we do this and we just make every effort possible to make sure it happens,” Whitney, who is also an Army veteran of the Vietnam War said.

“The virus, of course, this year came into play but the fortunate thing is that we’re outdoors.”

Harry Goza, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, said there’s power in seeing communities come together with veterans.

“I am so happy and pleased to see how we come together for our troops that are serving today and coming out and being honored like this is a privilege and it really makes me feel good in my heart for me and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

“We are united as a country, there are still proud people in this country that will serve in the military and do the job that keeps our freedom.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.