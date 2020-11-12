Former Director of Selective Service in Kansas reflects on the meaning of Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Elder, a veteran of World War II, recently turned 100 and said Wednesday being a veteran continues to have special meaning in his life.

“What is means is that you’ve been there, you were part of it, you did your part you went where they told you to,” he said.

Elder first served in the Kansas National Guard from 1943 to 1946 before serving two years active duty in the army.

Following his graduation from Washburn University under the G.I. Bill, he began working in selective service and went on to become the Selective Service Director for Kansas starting in the early 1960s and retiring in 2000.

Elder said joining the armed forces provides many opportunities.

“It’s a good experience and if you have any desire to be part of it get into it early,” he said.

"It’ll be a good working experience there’s a lot of jobs to be done in the service anyone can do them if I can do them, anyone can do them. "

Elder recently received a quilt of valor.

