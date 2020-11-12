FORGE to host leading in a crisis event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - FORGE will be hosting a leading in a crisis event on Thursday evening.

Topeka Public Schools says it is inviting the public to watch FORGE’s “How to Lead Through a Crisis” which features the following community leaders:

Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Medical Center, St. Francis Campus

Chief Bill Cochran, Chief of Topeka Police Department

Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Ed. D., USD 501 Superintendent

Keith Warta, CEO Bartlett & West

The FORGE event Facebook page said the zoominar will inform residents on what community leaders are doing to lead in a crisis and will give examples of how they can lead in their environments.

FORGE said there will be a question and answer panel discussion moderated by the Leadership Herd Co-Chair and Michelle Stubblefield.

According to TPS, the event will happen on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

To join the zoom meeting, click here.

