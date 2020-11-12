Advertisement

FORGE to host leading in a crisis event

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - FORGE will be hosting a leading in a crisis event on Thursday evening.

Topeka Public Schools says it is inviting the public to watch FORGE’s “How to Lead Through a Crisis” which features the following community leaders:

  • Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Medical Center, St. Francis Campus
  • Chief Bill Cochran, Chief of Topeka Police Department
  • Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Ed. D., USD 501 Superintendent
  • Keith Warta, CEO Bartlett & West

The FORGE event Facebook page said the zoominar will inform residents on what community leaders are doing to lead in a crisis and will give examples of how they can lead in their environments.

FORGE said there will be a question and answer panel discussion moderated by the Leadership Herd Co-Chair and Michelle Stubblefield.

According to TPS, the event will happen on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

To join the zoom meeting, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail
Stormont limits elective surgeries, takes other actions as COVID surge continues
A fatality crash was reported Tuesday evening in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.
Fatality crash reported Tuesday evening near Overbrook in Douglas County
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
One taken to hospital after hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Inside Stormont Vail’s Command Center: The puzzle of patient care during COVID-19

Latest News

SCHD to host virtual news conference
K-State searches for volunteers to transcribe, translate historic cookbooks
State Conservation Commission to host November meeting
Kansas sees reintroduction of rural economic development program