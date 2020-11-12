FORGE to host leading in a crisis event
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - FORGE will be hosting a leading in a crisis event on Thursday evening.
Topeka Public Schools says it is inviting the public to watch FORGE’s “How to Lead Through a Crisis” which features the following community leaders:
- Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Medical Center, St. Francis Campus
- Chief Bill Cochran, Chief of Topeka Police Department
- Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Ed. D., USD 501 Superintendent
- Keith Warta, CEO Bartlett & West
The FORGE event Facebook page said the zoominar will inform residents on what community leaders are doing to lead in a crisis and will give examples of how they can lead in their environments.
FORGE said there will be a question and answer panel discussion moderated by the Leadership Herd Co-Chair and Michelle Stubblefield.
According to TPS, the event will happen on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
To join the zoom meeting, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.