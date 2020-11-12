Advertisement

Flint Hills Veterans Coalition veterans parade followed by ceremony to honor Korean War veterans

Manhattan Veterans Day parade by the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition
Manhattan Veterans Day parade by the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Veteran Coalition sponsored the annual Veterans Day parade in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

Parade-goers stayed distanced from each other as participants made their way down Poyntz Avenue.

After the parade -- the Veterans coalition held its annual presentation -- this year, they honored Korean war Veterans.

One man who served in Korea recalled what that period was like.

“Once we got close to the age of 20, we were going to be drafted. It was quite a grueling experience to go through basic training.” US Army, Korean war veteran, Sergeant Bill Benne says.

The Veterans Day presentation was held with a limited crowd and live streamed to Facebook and the city’s website.

