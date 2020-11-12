Emporia State offers “Hornet Fan Cutouts” for 2020-21 hoops season

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State is offering a safe way to fill the stands at White Auditorium for the upcoming basketball season.

A limited number of fans will be allowed inside to watch the Hornets basketball teams this year. For the remainder of the seats, the athletic department is offering the purchase of “Hornet Fan Cutouts."

Participating fans will have a cardboard cutout of themselves, friends, family members, or pets “sitting” in White Auditorium for all men’s and women’s home games for the 2020-2021 season.

