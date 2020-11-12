Emporia schools to return to remote learning through end of year

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Emporia Unified School District 253 will be moving to remote learning from hybrid learning later this month to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, according to KVOE Radio.

The move came Wednesday night after Emporia Board of Education members voted 5-2 in favor of the plan.

For the past few months, hybrid learning had been offered to students in USD 253.

Under the new plan, students will move to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 23, and continue until Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The move won’t affect pre-K-2nd grade classes or the district’s on-site services for students with specialized learning needs.

The decision followed roughly two hours of presentations on data regarding student and staff absences, COVID-19 case numbers and updates from local principals.

KVOE says the board’s decision followed extensive discussion regarding the date of when the remote learning should start.

The board also voted to allow extracurricular activities and athletics to continue during the period of remote learning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.