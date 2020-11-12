Deadline extended for Geary Co. district magistrate judge nominations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has extended its deadline for nominations for district magistrate judge in Geary Co.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is extending the deadline for nominations to fill a vacancy for a district magistrate judge in Geary Co. which will e created by the retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman on Jan. 11.

According to the Commission, it only received two nominations by the Nov. 5 deadline at noon. It said the 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

The Commission said Justice Caleb Stegall is the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the district and he said nominees can apply or be nominated, but it must be on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either be a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission said nominations are required to be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the District Court in Dickinson, Geary, Marion or Morris counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center or online.

The Commission said one original and eight copies of the nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 2, to:

Justice Caleb Stegall

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave.

Topeka, KS 66612-1507

According to the Commission, it will meet to interview nominees on Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m., at:

4-H and Senior Center

1025 S. Spring Valley Road

Junction City

The Commission said interviews are open to the public.

According to the Commission, those that attend in person are required to follow public health requirements set out in Supreme Court administrative order. It said these include answering questions at check-in about symptoms of or possible exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask while in the building and maintaining 6-feet of distance from others.

The Commission said after interviewing nominees, it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the new judge is required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to stay in the position. It said if retained, the judge will serve a four-year term.

The Commission said it consists of Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Alta Vista, Douglas Thompson of Chapman, Darrell Miller of Dwight, Keith Henry of Junction City, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

