Bugler plays taps to honor veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Air Force veteran played taps at 11 a.m. at Gage Park to show respects to the origins of the day.

The Allied Powers signed a ceasefire agreement with Germany ending World War I at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Herschel Stroud played taps on his bugle to mark the moment, and show respect as part of the Bugles Across America organization.

The Air Force veteran practiced dentistry for 37 years in Topeka and has been playing taps since 1945.

“It’s a great honor for me to have the ability to continue to play taps for veterans who have fought and defended this country to preserve our liberty and preserve our freedom.”

He said the military gives you a true band of brothers. “It’s an existence that there’s always camaraderie amongst the group that is here today at Gage Park”

Stroud also is quick to “note” the history of the day. In 1954, Kansas congressman Ed Rees proposed a bill changing the celebration ending World War I from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. It passed, and another Kansan, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, signed it into law.

“Veterans Day has an awful lot of interesting little quirks to it and so far as Kansas is concerned, we can be very, very proud of those two Kansans and all the Kansans who have served in the military throughout the years.”

Stroud just celebrated a birthday and is now a member of what he calls the “nifty nineties” club. His bugle was won by his uncle in a 1924 National Guard contest.

