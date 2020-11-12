Beach Museum of Art features Kansan deco sculptor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beach Museum of Art has opened an exhibit that features a leading deco sculptor from Kansas.

Kansas State University says the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art is featuring the works of an artist from Kansas that is considered one of the most prolific and innovative art deco ceramic sculptors of the 20th century in a virtual exhibition.

According to K-State, “Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse” opened on Tuesday, Oct. 13. It said the virtual retrospective expands on an exhibition that was organized by the Alfred Ceramic Art Musem at Alfred University in New York and features three-dimensional views of Gregory’s art, film and interviews with specialists.

“Gregory’s groundbreaking techniques enabled him to create monumental ceramic works, including his Fountain of the Atom for the 1939 New York World’s Fair — a tribute to atomic energy that earned the attention of Albert Einstein,” said Elizabeth Seaton, Beach Museum of Art curator and the co-curator, with independent scholar Tom Folk, of the Gregory exhibition.

K-State said Gregory was born in Baxter Springs, Kan., in 1905 and as a young man designed architectural ornaments for the Missouri Theatre in St. Joseph and the famous Aztec Room in the Hotel President in Kansas City. It said his work was shaped by study with beaux-arts figure Lorado Taft in Chicago. It said shortly after, Gregory became the lead designer at Cowan Pottery in Ohio, known for its limited-edition tabletop sculptures. It said he also became a professor at the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan before settling in New Jersey in an art deco home he designed.

According to K-State, Gregory was known as one of the few ceramics artists before World War II to address social and political concerns in his work. It said during the Great Depression, Gregory made a ceramic sculpture and tile murals for the Works Progress Administration, which included the depiction of a pony express rider for the Columbus, Kan., post office. It said Gregory served as New Jersey’s director of WPA sculptural programs and during the 1940s and 1950s, he designed tableware that sold at retail stores like Bonwit Teller and Neiman Marcus. It said Gregory died in 1971.

K-State said the virtual exhibition, along with live and prerecorded events, are being offered online for free by the Beach Museum of Art. It said upcoming events are as follows:

“Waylande Gregory and the New York World’s Fair,” a livestream lecture by Robert W. Rydell, professor of American studies at Montana State University, will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

“Waylande Gregory and Cowan Pottery,” a livestream lecture by Greg Hatch, curator and historian at the Cowan Pottery Museum, will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

