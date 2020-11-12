Alma Elementary School cancels class Friday due to case of COVID-19

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alma Elementary school will not be having classes on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Wabaunsee USD 309 Superintendent tweeted on Thursday that Alma Elementary School will not have classes on Friday, Nov. 13, due to a first-grade student testing positive for COVID-19.

A 1st grade AES student has tested COVID positive. There will be NO school tomorrow, Friday Nov 13th for AES 1st grade while deep cleaning takes place. AES 1st grade will enter into a modified quarantine in their annex classroom till Thanksgiving. — Wabaunsee Supt (@wab329supt) November 12, 2020

According to the Superintendent’s tweet, the school will be closed so that deep cleaning can take place.

USD 309 said the AES first grade class will enter a modified quarantine in their annex classroom until Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.