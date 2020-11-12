Advertisement

Alma Elementary School cancels class Friday due to case of COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alma Elementary school will not be having classes on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Wabaunsee USD 309 Superintendent tweeted on Thursday that Alma Elementary School will not have classes on Friday, Nov. 13, due to a first-grade student testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Superintendent’s tweet, the school will be closed so that deep cleaning can take place.

USD 309 said the AES first grade class will enter a modified quarantine in their annex classroom until Thanksgiving.

