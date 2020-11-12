Alleged De Sousa victim has permanent eye damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man can no longer see out of his left eye after an alleged encounter with KU’s Silvio De Sousa.

According to the Kansas City Star, a man can no longer see out of his left eye after he was allegedly hit in the face by former Kansas University basketball player Silvio De Sousa outside a bar in Lawrence early on New Year’s Day. They said the information was gathered from an affidavit filed in Douglas Co. District Court.

The five-page document that was released to the Star on Tuesday shows probable cause for a felony charge of aggravated battery that was filed against De Sousa in October. It said the charge was announced only a week after the Jayhawk opted out of playing in the 2020-2021 season.

The affidavit says the alleged victim contacted an officer with the Lawrence Police Department from the parking lot of Lawrence Memorial Hosptial around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. It said he had blood coming from the corner of his life eye and told the officer he had been in a fight at Brother’s Bar before asking how to get to the emergency room.

According to the Star, the officer later asked the man what had happened and he said after a few drinks he walked outside the bar to cool off. The affidavit said after doing that he saw and heard two blond women arguing with a tall black man, and told him to “shut the (expletive) up.”

The Star said the alleged victim said he was not aware of the details of the fight, but knew he had been struck at least once in the left eye by the man, saying he had been hit by a closed right fist. It said the alleged victim claimed he did not blackout, but he did remember going to one knee after getting hit, and when he stood back up, the man was being held back by others.

According to the Star, the alleged victim’s mother later contacted officers saying her son was mildly autistic and that she was his legal guardian. It said she reported her son had been transferred to Shawnee Mission Medical Center where he required surgery on his eye. In August, it said the mother claimed he would not regain vision in his left eye.

The affidavit says the family started to look at prosthetics. It also said police reviewed video from Brother’s Bar and a doorman identified both De Sousa and the victim. It said the doorman told police he had witnessed a man he recognized as De Sousa “slap another man who was leaning on a light pole or a parking meter.” It said two other witnesses also identified De Sousa as the man who struck the alleged victim.

The Star said according to the affidavit, an officer contacted De Sousa’s attorney and met with the two on Oct. 15 at a dining room in McCarthy Hall. It said De Sousa told police he was outside the bar waiting for an Uber when the man became verbally abusive to one of his friends and he recalled the man had said to “shut the (expletive) up” before approaching him and his friends. He then said he stepped toward the man and “swatted” at him with his right hand but missed. He said the man shouted something else derogatory and then he used his right hand to “swat” the man again, this time hitting him in the right cheek area.

The Star said the affidavit shows that witness accounts contradicted De Sousa’s account and notified De Sousa of this. It said he did not change or add to his statement.

