Wednesday forecast: Seasonal today with plenty of sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More seasonal temperatures return for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s. Mostly dry conditions are expected for the next 8 days with a chance of rain Friday night into early Saturday morning however latest computer models have shifted the storm system south meaning the highest chance of rain will remain southeast of the turnpike and will mainly be at night leading to mostly dry conditions Saturday.

A couple disturbances/fronts will be pushing through: The first one is a cold front tomorrow, coming through dry but could have an affect on the temperatures. Some models are indicating highs ranging from upper 40s in north-central KS to near 60° near I-35. It’s going to depend on the speed of the front so we’ll fine tune the forecast as needed. The other storm system will bring the chance of rain Friday night which is the only chance of rain in the next 8 days and most spots are trending toward staying dry.

Because of Friday night’s storm system shifting south and most of the rain falling overnight this leaves Saturday dry but the question will be how much sun will there be. Did increase highs in the 60s Saturday and it still may be even warmer than the 8 Day shows. Regardless a dry cold front pushes through Saturday night which will cool highs slightly for Sunday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs again depend on the speed of the cold front but could range anywhere from upper 40s north to 60° near I-35. Winds S/NW 5-15 mph.

After another frosty start Friday morning, highs Friday afternoon will be in the low 50s with increasing clouds. The clouds will be due to the storm system bringing the rain chance to areas southeast of the turnpike.

This weekend: Winds will gust around 25 mph both days but out of the southwest Saturday and northwest Sunday. With a warming wind Saturday, highs will make it up in the 60s and with a northwest wind Sunday highs cool back down in the 50s but low 60s still can’t be ruled out in some areas.

Next week: Highs gradually warm up each day through Wednesday with highs back in the 60s.

Taking Action:

It’s a frosty morning, give yourself some extra time if you parked outside to get the frost off your car. This may occur again Friday morning.

With most of the rain trending toward being Friday night, this weekend is looking mainly dry. Just have to deal with a few clouds Saturday and breezy conditions both days otherwise not bad for November standards.



