Washburn Rural High School JROTC organizes Veteran’s Day ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural High School’s Air Force JROTC livestreamed their ceremony honoring veterans to the rest of the school.

They started with a presentation of the American flag and the national anthem.

The Honor Guard then placed five hats representing each of the armed services on a table, recognizing veterans who went missing in action, were prisoners of war or killed in action.

The cadets planned the entire event.

Lt. Colonel Ronald M. Daniels, Washburn Rural High School’s Sr. Aerospace Instructor said, “It’s great to see the student’s rally around each other, especially in this difficult time and be able to not let COVID-19 stop them and be creative and use their resources and come up with a great event."

