Washburn alum Corey Ballentine has found a new home in the NFL.

After being released from the New York Giants yesterday, the Shawnee Heights High School graduated has been picked up by the New York Jets.

Ballentine played in 22 games and started four times in his two seasons with the Giants.

We've claimed CB Corey Ballentine. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 11, 2020

