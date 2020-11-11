Veterans serenaded at Mayfair Place gated community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans at a Topeka gated community were honored with music this Veterans Day.

Patriotic singers from Cornerstone Family Schools made an appearance at the Mayfair Place gated community on 37th and Burlingame to serenade resident veterans and their loved ones and hand out roses.

The group, “Deo Gloria”, also sand the songs of each military branch.

After the performance, attendees headed to the clubhouse to look at the storyboards community members made detailing the stories of veterans living in the community.

