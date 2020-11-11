Advertisement

Veterans serenaded at Mayfair Place gated community

Veterans at a Topeka gated community were honored with music this Veterans Day.
Veterans at a Topeka gated community were honored with music this Veterans Day.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans at a Topeka gated community were honored with music this Veterans Day.

Patriotic singers from Cornerstone Family Schools made an appearance at the Mayfair Place gated community on 37th and Burlingame to serenade resident veterans and their loved ones and hand out roses.

The group, “Deo Gloria”, also sand the songs of each military branch.

After the performance, attendees headed to the clubhouse to look at the storyboards community members made detailing the stories of veterans living in the community.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old woman was killed late Monday morning when her vehicle rolled over her in...
Woman killed when vehicle rolls over her Monday in Lawrence
Kansas sees another COVID-19 record-setting weekend
Kansas hospitals feel strain of COVID surge
Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Inside Stormont Vail’s Command Center: The puzzle of patient care during COVID-19
800-pound elk hits vehicle near the Kansas Oklahoma border

Latest News

Washburn alum Corey Ballentine signs with the New York Giants, on May 16, 2019 (Source: Corey...
Washburn alum Corey Ballentine lands with New York Jets
Gov. Kelly makes new appointments to administration
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scores a touchdown during the first half of an...
Report: Chiefs place Mecole Hardman on Reserve/COVID-19 list
GTP postpones Economic Outlook Conference due to COVID-19
Chief Judge honored for judicial excellence