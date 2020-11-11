Veterans contribute to NBAF unified culture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans are contributing their strengths positively to the National Bio-Agro Defense Facility’s unified culture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says over 75 veterans continue to serve their country by protecting the nation against animal diseases that threaten America’s food supply, agricultural economy and public health at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.

According to the USDA, the NBAF was designed to replace the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York and is a high containment animal disease facility being built with biosafety levels 2, 3 and 4 capabilities in Manhattan. It said the NBAF is part of the USDA and has successfully hired about half of its current workforce from veteran candidates.

“Veterans have sacrificed so much in defense of our nation and in the process have developed many of the skills applicable to work at the nation’s premier large animal disease research facility,” said Dr. Ken Burton, NBAF coordinator. “These individuals come to us with outstanding work ethic, moral fiber and the passion for serving the greater good.”

The USDA said an internal demographic survey done in August showed 52% of the 102 respondents reported that they are veterans. Of those, it said 32% said they retired with over 20 years of service and six are still serving in the reserves. It said the survey had a 60% response rate.

“I found my place of purpose in the Army and I will love it forever,” said Barnell Herron Jr., NBAF management analyst who served the U.S. Army for 29 years. “NBAF provided a new challenge of being part of something from the inception that is critical for the defense of our nation and the world. What greater opportunity to be part of something that is historic and provides a new chapter in my life?”

According to the USDA, before onboarding at the NBAF, a handful of veterans were working at Fort Riley.

“Fort Riley has and will continue to be a source for future employees,” said Kraig Buffington, NBAF engineering technician who served the U.S. Army for 20 years. “If veterans would like to continue to serve the citizens of this country, NBAF would be a great place to do so. They might be surprised to find out how much their accomplishments in the military translate to success in civilian positions.”

The USDA said since the NBAF will specialize in diagnostics, vaccine development and research of animal diseases, security is one of its top priorities. It said many veterans hired either have direct experience with high-security operations or are extremely passionate about it.

“I wanted to serve the public again and was looking to be part of a team whose mission was significant and meaningful,” said David Dinsmore, who served 30 years in the U.S. Army and is now part of NBAF’s Training and Document Control Unit. “The skills I developed in the military — critical thinking, adaptability, planning, communication and meeting deadlines — are important in the operational standup of a new facility.”

According to the USDA, the NBAF is led by Director Dr. Alfonso Clavijo and is creating a unified culture, acknowledging mandates from two agencies, the Agricultural Research Service and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. It said employees from both agencies are working together to operate as one team, which is expected to be 400 members strong. It said veterans shared an understanding of how various parts of a team influence the other parts and have helped form a team mindset.

“Success is typically a result of many diverse hands and minds working together toward a common goal,” Clavijo said. “All our units are pulling together with the same goal in mind — to stand up NBAF operational capabilities and be ready to support the facility’s scientific activities.”

