USDA to co-host free Livestock Risk Management webinar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will co-host a free webinar on Nov. 12, covering livestock risk management.

The U.S. Department of Education says its Extension Risk Management Education Program and it are hosting a webinar on Thursday, Nov. 12, for agricultural producers and professionals that focus on livestock risk management. It said the webinar is free and will provide information on livestock markets, price risk and risk management options available.

“We strongly encourage farmers and ranchers to attend this webinar,” said Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “The information that will be presented here will be invaluable to livestock producers who have an interest in the various risk management tools available to them through USDA.”

“I brought my experience as a rancher with me when I came to USDA, and I know firsthand the challenges that America’s livestock producers face,” USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach said. “This livestock risk management webinar is just one example of our efforts to offer timely resources to cattle producers and others in the U.S. fed beef supply chain so they can make informed business decisions. USDA remains dedicated to addressing the concerns and strengthening the interests of livestock producers through forward-thinking actions that balance every segment of the nation’s livestock industry with the direction of today’s marketplace.”

According to the USDA, the webinar is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. central time on Thursday, Nov. 12. It said interested parties can register here.

Additionally, the USDA said along with Northey and Ibach, other speakers include the following:

Brad Lubben, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center – introduction and moderator

Shannon Neibergs, Washington State University and the Western Extension Risk Management Education Center – livestock economics and moderator

Elliott Dennis, University of Nebraska-Lincoln – price risk management concepts, tools, and considerations

Brandon Willis, Ranchers Insurance (Utah) and former USDA Risk Management Agency Administrator – insurance products, sales, and service

The UDSA said the webinar is a collaboration between it and the Extension Risk Management Education program, which is a USDA funded program providing regionally-based grants for producer focused educational projects.

According to the USDA, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, it will also host the first of four webinars from 7-9 p.m. with guests from three regional USDA Cattle and Carcass Training Centers, the CME Group and its Agricultural Marketing Service. It said the webinars are meant to help cattle producers, feeders and other U.S. fed beef supply chain wanting to better understand the reporting, delivery and grading of feeder cattle, live cattle and carcasses relating to CME live cattle futures. It said the webinars are free, but registration is required.

