Trinity Presbyterian food distribution changes time on Wednesdays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church has changed the time of its Wednesday food distributions.

In a Facebook post, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St., said it has changed the time of its food distribution to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

The church said boxes will contain fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products, including a gallon of milk.

Trinity also said there will be no food distribution on Nov. 18.

