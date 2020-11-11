Advertisement

Trinity Presbyterian food distribution changes time on Wednesdays

(WNDU)
By Sarah Motter
Nov. 11, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church has changed the time of its Wednesday food distributions.

In a Facebook post, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St., said it has changed the time of its food distribution to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

Free Food Box Distribution. Note time change to 1 pm. Boxes contain fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products, including a gallon of milk.

Posted by Trinity Presbyterian Church, Topeka, Kansas on Monday, November 9, 2020

The church said boxes will contain fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products, including a gallon of milk.

Trinity also said there will be no food distribution on Nov. 18.

