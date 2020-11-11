Topeka Vietnam veteran honored with Quilt of Valor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Vietnam veteran was presented with a Quilt of Valor on Veteran’s Day for his service and sacrifice to our country.

Quilts of Valor is a nationwide organization that awards handmade quilts to veterans as a symbol of gratitude for the sacrifices they have made for our freedoms.

Veteran Gerald Appelhans was nominated by former employee and navy veteran, Mick Crume.

He said, “I received a quilt and felt I had to pay it forward to somebody.”

Appelhans served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Marines where he was awarded two Purple Hearts.

“We were covering the backside and all of a sudden the ground just opened up and dirt and mud started flying everywhere and the blast actually got me before the shrapnel did. Then it spun me around and I had shrapnel up my back," he said.

When Appelhans returned home from war, he said it was a different experience than what soldiers receive now.

“I”m glad that soldiers are getting supported," he continued saying, “When I came back, I came back through San Francisco and if you remember that time, San Francisco was not the place for a soldier and I don’t wish that on anybody.”

While he doesn’t see himself as a hero, Appelhans said he’s dedicating the quilt to those he served beside that didn’t make it home.

“I went over with 80 guys and only 15 came back," he added, "I’m not doing this for just me. I’m greatly honored for me, but like I said, I think more of the people that don’t get it.”

The quilt was donated by Schwerdt Design Group and made by Michael Scott, a member of the Topeka Quilts of Valor.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.