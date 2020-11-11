Topeka Presbyterian Manor loses second resident to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor is experiencing another COVID-19 loss.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says a second resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Every resident is a member of our family at Topeka Presbyterian Manor,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director. “When we lose a resident, we mourn their loss. We are broken-hearted for the resident’s family.”

According to the facility, the resident had been cared for by designated staff in a special area for COVID-19 positive residents. It said COVID-positive residents are being cared for according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for transmission-based infection prevention protocols and doctor’s orders.

The facility said it continues to conduct routine testing of employees and weekly outbreak testing for residents in health care and assisted living. It said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires surveillance testing of all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at its campus to be tested for COVID-19 according to county testing positivity rates. It said a round of testing was completed on Monday, Nov. 9, and those results are still pending.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor said it will continue to work with the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to stop the outbreak.

According to Topeka Presbyterian Manor, all employees, residents and visitors should follow CDC guidelines and best practices as they are continuously updated. IT said the community regularly reinforces the guidelines with staff. It said the community also educates residents and their families regarding preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

