Topeka City Council schedule public hearing for creating community improvement district for Ramada hotel

Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Ramada Hotel and Convention Center was constructed in 1965. On Tuesday, the first steps were taken to give it new life

The council voted to set the date for a public hearing to turn the property into a community improvement district.

City Manager, Brent Trout explains what exactly that means for the area.

“The community improvement district or CID for short is an opportunity for someone that owns the property to add an additional 2% sales tax to the goods and retails sales that occur on that property.”

The revenue from the tax raise would help the developers pay for improvements to the property.

“The city through the state they collect that money and then that ends up being provided to the developer and property owner in order for them to do certain improvements that they outlined in an agreement with the city.”

Now that the city council has had a chance to view the application for the proposed change, a public hearing is the next step. “The owner will give a presentation with outlines of specific changes he’ll make to the building, why he feels he has to have a CID in order to make that business. You know for us it is a re-investment in a existing business that we want to see as a viable business growing in our downtown area.”

The hearing is scheduled for December 1st.

