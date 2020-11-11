Topeka among best state capitals to start a career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is the eighth-best state capital to start a career in.

According to a recent study done by Zippia.com, the career expert, Topeka is the eighth-best state capital to start a career in. The website said from low unemployment rates and rent averages to high salary rates, it found the capitals that are best for succeeding when entering the workforce.

Zippia said the top 10 best capitals to launch a career in are as follows:

Zippia said it encourages residents to find out why these capitals are the best and to treat themselves by starting a career in one. It said average salaries and rent rates are enough to draw them in, on top of low unemployment rates.

According to Zippia, Topeka has an unemployment rate of 5% with average earnings of $31,013 and average rental costs of $790 per month.

