Third suspect in October homicide found in Tulsa

(Topeka Police Department | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US Marshals found the third suspect involved in an early October homicide in Tulsa, according to KOTV.

Marshals say they stopped a car with Todge Anderson inside, but he fled from the scene.

Anderson is wanted for the murder of Christopher McMillon. Two other suspects, Latrelle Praylow and Tishara Moran, have already been apprehended.

Moran was arrested by Kansas Higway Patrol while Praylow was found in Seattle.

Law enforcement officials were called to McMillon’s home at 311 SW Polk St. October 3, where a family member had found McMillon dead after he had failed to appear at a youth basketball game. Upon arrival, officers found McMillon had been shot and was cold to the touch.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 12:50 a.m.

