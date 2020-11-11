Advertisement

Stormont limits elective surgeries, takes other actions as COVID surge continues

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health announced changes in its elective surgery procedures Wednesday, as they also hit another daily high for COVID-19 positive patients.

Effective Nov. 17, Stormont will reschedule all elective procedures to their main operating room. Stormont’s Single Day Surgery and Excellent ENT surgeries will close to all but ophthalmology. Stormont also will selectively reduce elective procedures which require an overnight hospital stays, while converting the current pre-post op area to a 13-bed overnight stay area for surgical patients.

In a message outlining the changes, CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said the goal is to increase nursing staff and hospital bed capacity.

Stormont was caring for 66 COVID-positive patients at the hospital Wednesday. Their medical beds were at 84 percent capacity, with the ICU at 75 percent. Stormont officials explained to 13 NEWS how the capacity figures change frequently, as they also cope with staffing shortages due to pandemic-related illnesses, quarantines, and childcare conflicts. They facility aslo reported a 28.3 percent positive test rate in its testing of symptomatic patients.

In addition to the elective surgery changes, Stormont also is suspending non-essential project, meetings, and trainings; only permitting vendors and sales reps for direct patient care support; activating an expanded labor pool to direct additional staffing to areas of greatest need; increasing use of telemedicine in its clinics; and moving all team members who can work remotely to that status.

