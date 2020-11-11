Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Salina man

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Salina man who has been missing for the past week.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation officials early Wednesday were seeking the public’s help in finding Knute Willison, 68.

Authorities said the Salina Police Department requested that the KBI issue a statewide Silver Alart for Willison, who has been missing since Nov. 4.

Willison is a white male, 6 ft. tall, and weighing approximately 235 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt; a camo jacket; jeans; and a gold, square pinky ring.

Willison suffers from schizophrenia and dementia. He does not have his medication.

Willison may be driving a silver Saturn Aura with Kansas Tag 936KVN. The vehicle was last seen Thursday, Nov. 5, traveling east on Interstate 70 near Junction City.

If you locate Willison, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

