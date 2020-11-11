Sen. Moran urges Americans to let vets know they are not alone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is urging Americans to make sure the veterans in their lives know they are not alone this Veterans Day.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy say President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Veterans Day in 1954 to allow the nation to pay respects to veterans of all wars that have contributed greatly to the preservation of the nation.

Moran and McCarthy said as chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs and secretary of the Army, they seek to fulfill that vision as they support the needs of the nation’s military and veterans. They said this Veterans Day they are mindful of those dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. They said during the past months, some have suffered loss and others significant hardship, but one thing they all have in common is the feeling of isolation.

According to the pair, thanking veterans for their service on Veterans Day is an American tradition, but 2020 will look different. They said parades have been canceled, gatherings at veterans halls are discouraged and schools are unable to host veterans for assemblies. They said those handing out red poppy pins for donations to the local veteran service organization may instead spend the day alone. Unfortunately, they said the portrait of loneliness in veterans is more common than most think.

Moran and McCarthy said the statistics on veteran suicide are chilling. They said as of 2017, an average of 20 veterans and service members died by suicide every day. They said this shows an increase of 7% in the rate of suicide among veterans in just over a decade. They said some reports show that suicides among service members have also increased as much as 20% in 2020.

The two said the stress of the unknown has been felt at all levels in the U.S. Army, from new recruits to the highest levels of leadership. They said just because soldiers can carry the weight, does not mean that it is not heavy. They said 2020 has strengthened the Army’s mission to take rapid, positive and meaningful steps to ensure the safety of every American soldier by listening, learning and taking action.

According to the pair, Army leaders are developing connections at every level to better know their teammates. They said when those connections exist, it is easier to identify when teammates are struggling. They said to help leaders and frontline soldiers, they are fielding better leader visibility tools and new awareness materials. They said such initiatives are essential to give leaders at all levels creative and effective tools for building resilient soldiers and cohesive teams.

Moran and McCarthy said there is no single explanation for suicide, but the loss of even one veteran or soldier to suicide is too much.

The two said in 2020, the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee made significant strides for veterans with an aggressive agenda, including the passage of the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act. They said the veteran mental healthcare legislation was signed into law in October and will improve the care and services available to veterans and bolster outreach by establishing a grant program for community organizations already serving veterans nationwide.

According to the pair, the legislation will also direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to engage in new research on mental health to better diagnose and treat veterans, improve rural veterans' access to mental health care through a telehealth expansion and will hold the VA accountable for its mental health care and suicide prevention efforts.

This Veterans Day, Moran and McCarthy said they are challenging Americans to help make certain veterans throughout the country do not feel alone. They said the pandemic continues to impact the mental and physical health of communities throughout the nation and veterans depend on Americans to reach out and provide support during challenging times like these.

Moran and McCarthy said Americans have battled tougher enemies before, but the military community can confirm that it takes everyone to win.

