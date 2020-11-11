Riley Co. reports 13th death related to COVID-19, 114 new positive cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting its 13th death related to COVID-19 and 114 new positive cases.

The Riley County Health Department says a 63-year-old man died on Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2. It said he lived at Via Christi Village and passed away at Ascension Via Christi hospital. It said he is the 13th COVID-19 related fatality in the county.

RCHD also said it has 114 new positive cases within the county, with 20 additional recoveries since its Monday report. It said there are now 351 active coronavirus cases in the county.

According to RCHD, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 10 COVID-19 positive patents. It said the patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization and four of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

“It is essential that you follow health guidelines, wear a mask, maintain distance, and stay home if you are sick,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “With the increase in cases we are seeing, it serves as a call to action for all of us to do our part so we can get through this. The more contact you have with people outside your home, the greater your risk for catching or spreading the virus.”

RCHD said free testing will be available on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. It said every resident is welcome and no appointments are necessary. It asks that participants wear masks. It said to enter the park from the Kimball and Candlewood driveway and follow signs to the 4H barns. It said free testing is available every Thursday, no matter the weather, except for the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

According to RCHD, the results from the previous week’s testing event have been received. It said of the 525 tests given, a total of 118 tests were positive for the virus. It said contact tracing staff are still making calls to notify participants and are calling positive patients first. It said it is asking that residents be patent as they work to call all patients and close contacts.

For more information on COVID-19 and testing in Riley County, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.