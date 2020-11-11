Reports: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall expected to part ways by end of week

Wichita, Kan. (KWCH) CBS Sports is among national outlets reporting that Wichita State University and Shocker head men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall will be parting ways, likely this week.

Last month, Wichita State confirmed an independent investigation being conducted about allegations of abuse from Marshall within its Men’s Basketball program. The news about Marshall expected to leave Wichita State follows the reported conclusion to that investigation.

Marshall denied allegations of verbal and physical abuse against players and a former assistant coach at Wichita State, as well as at Winthrop, where he coached for nine seasons prior to starting at WSU.

“I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague. Allegations claiming otherwise are false,” Marshall said in a mid-October statement released after the first wave of allegations. You can re-read that full statement here: Marshall denies abuse allegations at Wichita State.

On the court, Marshall led Winthrop, then Wichita State to new heights, peaking with a 2013 NCAA Tournament Final Four run with the Shockers. With WSU, Marshall also developed NBA talent, including NBA champion Fred VanVleet with the Toronto Raptors and Landry Shamet who’s a key role player for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The success of the men’s basketball team under Marshall launched Shocker Athletics into the overall more competitive American Athletic Conference. Especially in basketball, the conference move was regarded as a significant step up from the Missouri Valley Conference in which Wichita State was a member for several decades up to 2017.

In 14 seasons at Wichita State, Marshall led the Shockers to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and an overall record of 331-121. His overall record as an NCAA Divison 1 men’s basketball coach is 525-204.

Eyewitness News Monday night reached out to several people including Wichita State University’s athletic administration and Marshall’s camp, but have not received a response. Look for updates with official reports as this story develops.

