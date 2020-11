KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs have placed WR Mecole Hardman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

This comes less than a week after a staff member on the team was placed on the list.

The Chiefs have a bye this Sunday. The team returns to action Nov. 22 on the road against the Raiders.

