Pottawatomie County lowering speed limit on gravel roads

Pottawatomie County commissioners on Monday voted 2-1 to lower the speed limit to 40 mph from...
Pottawatomie County commissioners on Monday voted 2-1 to lower the speed limit to 40 mph from 55 mph on gravel roads, according to KMAN Radio. (MGN)(WLUC)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - If you find yourself traveling the backroads of Pottawatomie County, you might want to keep an eye on your speedometer.

The Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday voted 2-1 to lower the speed limit to 40 mph from 55 mph on gravel roads, according to KMAN Radio.

Safety concerns on the gravel roads played a role in the vote, KMAN reports.

Pat Weixelman, the only county commissioner who voted against the measure, said while he is in favor of the change, he doesn’t think posting speed-limit signs will make much of a difference.

“People are going to drive what they want to drive,” Weixelman said, according to KMAN. “You can put 30 mph speed limits out there or you can run 60 mph speed limits out there. If there’s not any enforcement, it’s not going to happen.”

Weixelman suggested the sheriff’s office hire a deputy specifically for patrolling gravel roads.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager that while he agrees that signs have a limited impact, they still serve an important role.

“They speed on 24 highway, they speed on I-70, they speed anywhere, but you have to set that threshold,” Jager said. “We will be enforcing it, but can we enforce it 24/7 on every gravel road? No, but we will be there to enforce it if there’s a sign there to enforce that and slow it down.”

Jager says his department utilizes information from residents in rural areas to help identify areas that need to be patrolled.

According to KMAN, Pottawatomie County Public Works director Peter Clark says installing new 40 mph speed-limit signs could cost about $120,000.

